BMW officially unveils the big, angry, 2020 X6

Just yesterday, a series of images of the 2020 BMW X6 were leaked, and that cat was unofficially out of the bag.

While we didn't get to see the interior of the coupe crossover, the world got a good look at the X6 from almost every other angle, and in that metallic brown colour, it looked mean, very mean.

Now that the official BMW pictures have released, we can have a look at the badged vehicle in all its glory — official BMW glory that is.

Engines options were speculated during the leak yesterday, and it looks like the speculation was correct. The sDrive40i and xDrive40i models are powered by the 3.0-litre twin-turbo six-cylinder engine that produces 249kW and 447Nm of torque. To complete the sprint to 100km/h, the xDrive takes 5.3 seconds, while the sDrive takes 5.2.

The range-topping X6 M50i gets the bigger 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that produces 390kW and a massive 750Nm of torque. This engine has 58kW and 100Nm more than the one that came before it.

Thanks to all this torque, the M50i can shoot to 100km/h from a standing start in just 4.1 seconds, and has an electronically limited top speed of 249km/h.

On the inside, the X6's cabin is carried over from other SUVs in the BMW line-up, utilising the 12.3-inch digital cluster, and the 12.3-inch central touchscreen.

If you're in the minority, and plan on taking your X6 off road, the xDrive40i model can be optioned with an off-road package. This adds two-axle air suspension, an electronically controlled rear differential, and four specialised off-road driving modes. You'll have to take care of the steelies and 33-inch mud tyres yourself.

