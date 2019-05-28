BMW shows off the new 1 Series' aggressive M Performance parts

Less than 24 hours after BMW unveiled the new 1 Series complete with an all-wheel drive M135i xDrive, the German manufacturer has revealed the M Performance parts for the vehicles.

While none of these parts make the hatches any quicker, the flashy race car parts will make it look faster, and the brake hardware will make stopping a little easier.

This hardware includes a pair of massive 18-inch M Performance brakes with bigger vented discs on the front axle. The beefy red four-piston calipers are made out of aluminium to save weight and hug the big disks tightly. At the rear, the brakes utilise the same light-weight construction, and have single-piston calipers.

In terms of wheel selection, the catalogue contains a variety of 18/19-inch alloy wheels that are designed for different seasons. Some wheels are designed with Summer use in mind, while others can easily accommodate chains for harsh Winter weather.

As well as the seasonal options, buyers will have the choice of a jet black finish on their wheels, or a silver and black two-tone finish.

Arguably, the new M Performance black accents make the biggest difference to the car. From the side mirror caps, to the massive diffuser at the rear of the car, BMW has said that it is all made from carbon fibre and has been optimised for performance in a wind tunnel.

While it's not a traditional performance upgrade, one quirky aspect of the M Performance catalogue is the door card lights. Thanks to an LED projector, the BMW M Performance logo is projected onto the ground as you open the door.

Looking at the interior upgrades, it's easy to see that M Performance has left their mark on the car. An Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel takes pride of place in the cabin, with the 12 o'clock position in red to contrast the rest of the interior. For the automatic transmission vehicles, carbon fibre shift paddles are also an option.