BMW unveils the incredibly-powerful X5 M and X6 M SUVs

They're the two big BMW SUVs that shouldn't be able to embarrass most modern-day sports cars, but have more than enough power to do so.

Ahead of their official debut at this weekend's DTM race at Hockenheim, BMW has pulled the covers of the X5 M and X6 M brutes, and they mean business.

Sitting under the hood of both these big-bodied vehicles is BMW's 4.4-litre M TwinPower Turbo V8 engine that pumps out an earth-shattering 441kW and an earth-moving 750Nm of torque.

This power plant is strapped to BMW's eight-speed M Steptronic transmission, which sends power to all four wheels through an Active M differential.

Thanks to this whopping power plant and drive train combination, these two SUVs can accelerate to 100km/h in just 3.9 seconds, before topping out at an electronically limited 250km/h. If this is a little low for your liking, M Driver's Package increases the top speed to 290km/h.

If this just isn't enough power for your daily commuting needs, BMW is also offering Competition variants of the X5 M and X6 M models. The engine in these two SUVs has been tuned to pump out a larger 460kW, but the torque figure remains the same.

To achieve handling that matches this straight-line performance, both models are equipped with adaptive suspension and active roll stabilization. In terms of braking, a high-performance six-piston calliper system with a 365mm disk sits up front, and a single calliper system sits at the back.

In terms of the styling, the revised front and rear ends have been aerodynamically designed, and two sleek mirrors sit either side. The four-tailpipe exhaust system is said to produce an "aural accompaniment that stirs the emotions".

Base X5 M and X6 M models come with standard 21-inch wheels at the front and rear, while Competition models have staggered wheels that measure 21-inches at the front, and 22-inches at the rear.

Looking on the inside, the cabin mostly carries over from the X5 and X6, although a few special touches have been added. These include a leather-wrapped steering wheel, multifunction sports seats, and a carbon fibre shifter.

New Zealand pricing and availability is yet to be announced, but we'll keep you updated.