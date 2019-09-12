Brabus turns the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen into a serious off-road SUV

If Brabus' insanely powerful twin-turbo V12 'G V12 900' is a little over the top for your day-to-day commuting duties, the other G-Wagen that they unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show might be a little more up your alley.

You'll only find one turbo sitting under the hood of this European off-roader, and six less cylinders than its 'One of 10' sibling, but it doesn't need any of that to get down and dirty.

Released under the Brabus Adventure badge, the German tuners have improved the already-capable SUV's off-road prowess through a set of serious overlanding upgrades.

Just like the G V12 900, this G-Wagen has received the Widestar 100mm widebody treatment, which gives the 20-inch wheels wrapped in 285/55 all-terrain tyres enough room to move freely.

You'll notice a fifth wheel of the same spec sitting on the back of the SUV (underneath the carbon fibre cover of course) for emergency use.

Brabus Adventure sport springs combined with the stock electronically-controlled suspension system allows for a lift of 40mm over the stock height. Alongside the larger wheels and tyres, this suspension gives the Brabus Adventure G-Class an extremely aggressive stance.

In true Brabus style, most of the off-roader has been covered in carbon fibre — a material which isn't known for its use in the overlanding world. These parts include skids plates, guard vents, and the rear diffuser.

A winch can be found at the front of the SUV, a rugged luggage rack featuring LEDs on the roof, and a ladder at the rear.

Considering that the 3.0-litre turbo diesel engine is known as the most capable G-Class engine when it comes to leaving the tarmac, it's no surprise to find it sitting under the hood. Brabus has given it a little tune, and it now pumps out a reasonable 243kW and 690Nm of torque. This means that it now takes 7.2 seconds to make the 0-100km/h sprint, before topping out at 202km/h.

As you'd expect, not many changes have been made to the interior aside from the usual Brabus logos scattered across the seats.

If you've got a G-Class in need of some off-road goodies, the Brabus Adventure range is available now.

