Brabus unveils their absolutely bonkers 662kW V12 G-Class

German tuners Brabus are never ones to disappoint, and it looks like their line-up for the Frankfurt Motor Show this year is no different.

Among their incredible offering of tuned AMG's that they will be bringing to the event sits the G V12 900, an absolutely ridiculous G63 that is going to be limited to just ten units.

In order to make the already-quick new-gen G-Class faster, Brabus decided to follow the "no replacement for displacement" path, and jam a V12 out of a Mercedes-Benz S600L under the hood.

In standard form, this 6.0-litre V12 produced 390kW, but that still wasn't enough to do the SUV justice. To get it where they wanted it, Brabus increased the displacement to 6.3 litres, and strapped a pair of bigger turbochargers among other components onto the engine.

This allowed the massive German lump to produce a whopping 662kW and 1200Nm of torque in its final form. Brabus has also noted that this G-Wagen is now "the world's most powerful twelve-cylinder SUV".

Once this power has been sent to all four wheels through the nine-speed gearbox, the SUV can make the 0-100km/h sprint in just 3.8 seconds, which is 0.7 seconds faster than the stock 2019 G63.

In order to keep some control at high speeds, this Brabus super SUV features a Ride Control suspension system that can tailor coilover damping from the Dynamic select controller in the cabin.

In order to fit the massive 23 or 24-inch custom wheels underneath the SUV, a Widestar body kit has been installed. This kit adds widened flares, new front and rear bumpers, carbon fibre accents, and a few other go-fast bits.

In the cabin, white leather with orange piping covers the luxurious seats, and Alcantara headliner takes care of the roof. A "1 of 10" plaque can be found on the carbon fibre scuff plates, at the Brabus speedometer features a 300km/h top reading.

As you know, this is an extremely limited production SUV, so while pricing hasn't been released just yet, if you have to ask...

