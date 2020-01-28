Brand new Audi RS Q8 ends up in Dutch canal

While it might not be the most powerful SUV offered by the VW Group, (that title is reserved for Lamborghini's controversial Urus) Audi's new RS Q8 proved too much for one Dutch owner to handle.

A local report revealed that the accident occurred in the small Dutch town of Reeuwijk-Dorp, and just 20 days after the owner had driven the German-built beast of the dealer's lot.

The driver reportedly lost control before plunging into the Kerkweg canal, where the SUV submerged almost instantly. Luckily, the driver managed to climb out of the open sunroof, and swim to safety.

From the images posted on Instagram, it's hard to tell how much damage the high-performance SUV actually suffered, but we can imagine that the interior has seen better, and drier days.

It looks like the front left wheel and suspension sustained the most damage, while the front bumper looks to be in perfect condition. This is potentially the best outcome of this serious accident.

While we can't jump to conclusions, under the hood of the RS Q8 sits a twin-turbo 4.0-litre engine that's capable of 440kW and 880Nm of torque. This makes for an incredibly quick SUV, and the potential for things to go pear-shaped in an instant.

Let's just hope that this guy had managed to take out an insurance policy within the 20 days that he had owned the SUV.