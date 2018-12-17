Bruce McLaren's legacy honoured with six bespoke 570S supercars

One of McLaren's most illustrious dealerships has revealed a collection of bespoke supercars that celebrate Bruce McLaren's racing heritage.

McLaren Beverly Hills commissioned the 'Racing Through the Ages' collection with six McLaren Special Operations-enhanced (MSO) 570S Coupes and Spiders.

The bespoke builds feature three distince themes: Muriwai, celebrates Bruce McLaren’s early racing exploits in New Zealand; Papaya Spark, which honours victories in orange throughout the 1960s and 70s; and Sarthe Grey, inspired by McLaren’s dominant Le Mans victory in 1995 – the only time a manufacturer has won Le Mans on its debut.

Each car is fitted with an MSO-designed rear wing, MSO Defined Black Pack 10-Spoke Super-Lightweight Forged Wheels and Titanium SuperSports Exhaust. Each supercar is finished with GT4 racing stripes running the length of the cars.

The interiors feature the GT4 stripe integrated into the backrest of the seat, a McLaren Orange 12 o’clock mark on the steering wheel and “1 of 6 – RACING THROUGH THE AGES” dedication plate with a key finished to match the paint on the car.

“It’s exciting for us at MSO any time we are able to merge McLaren’s racing heritage with current McLaren Automotive road cars,” said MSO Managing Director, Ansar Ali. “Working alongside our retailers such as McLaren Beverly Hills to create these distinctive, limited editions of special cars for McLaren customers is an increasingly important part of our business as the demand for bespoke commissions becomes more popular.”

Muriwai



Finished in 'Muriwai White' exterior paint, a colour inspired by the white and blue waves crashing on Muriwai Beach, the special hue commemorates the location of Bruce McLaren's first race at the age of 15.

Muriwai was also the name of the house Bruce built in Woking, which he painted white with blue shutters. The color extends to the endplates of the fixed rear wing, which also feature the “Speedy Kiwi” logo in McLaren Orange.

Papaya Spark



The Papaya Spark paint is an evolution of the papaya colour Bruce McLaren chose for his racing cars in the 1960s and 1970s. Major successes across Can-Am, Indy500 and Formula One were achieved with cars in this colour.

The fixed wing is finished in Burton Blue with Papaya Spark endplates, paying honour to the iconic blue spoilers featuring on the original racing cars.

Sarthe Grey

The Sarthe Grey celebrates McLaren’s dominant 1995 Le Mans victory, where the McLaren F1 GTR took first, third, fourth, fifth and thirteenth place.

The cars are finished in MSO Defined Sarthe Grey, which emulates the colour of F1 GTR#01 and is named in honour of Le Mans’ Circuit de la Sarthe. The rear wing endplates are also finished in the paint, with “24 HEURES DU MANS – WINNERS 1995” in white lettering.

