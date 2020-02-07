Buck-tooth Beemer: New BMW 4 Series spied, features huge controversial grille

BMW's pursuit of bigger and bigger front grilles on their models has hit numerous cars in its current line-up — namely the X7 and 7 Series. And it looks like the 4 Series is next.

This shouldn't be a surprise, of course. BMW's 2019 4 Series concept (debuting last September, named the Concept 4) featured a gaping coffin-shaped twin-nostril front set-up. The concept coupe's appearance was widely panned by pundits and enthusiasts alike, but reportedly was steered by demand from buyers in some of BMW's most popular markets.

There have been numerous leaked images published of the new 4 Series, but these latest examples are among the clearest yet. Breaking in Germany they appear to show the 4 Series in production form, with plenty of other design cues from the Concept 4 appearing to make it to production.

These include the sleek taillights framed with a red LED strip, plus the deep piano black rear diffuser. It appears that BMW has opened up the car's headlights in comparison to the initial concept — perhaps to aid the grille's proportions.

When it lands, the 4 Series is expected to debut with a mixture of four-cylinder and six-cylinder engines; including a turbocharged 190kW400Nm 2.0-litre and a turbocharge 3.0-litre six making 285kW and 500Nm. The all-new M4 meanwhile is tipped to make around 350kW and 600Nm from an M TwinPower 3.0-litre six of its own.

