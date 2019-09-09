Bugatti CEO officially announces the 'Longtail' Chiron Super Sport 300+

Just last week, Bugatti was the talk of the automotive world thanks to the lengthy Chiron that smashed through the 300mph barrier at Volkswagen's Ehra-Lessien testing track.

Upon breaking the record, Bugatti revealed that this modified Chiron was a "near-production" model, basically confirming that a Super Sport variant of the supercar was on its way.

During a Grand Tour event over the weekend, Bugatti President Stephan Winkelmann made the announcement that the world was waiting for — and it came in the form of the limited-edition Chiron Super Sport 300+.

Present at the event was the already-famous prototype that rocketed to 490km/h last week, but unfortunately, the final production version is going to be a little different to this one.

Only 30 Super Sport 300+ models are going to be built, and as you can imagine, they aren't going to be cheap. Despite the $6 million price tag that has been slapped on the record-breaking car, one was bought on the spot last night, leaving just 19 more up for grabs.

The final production iteration of the Super Sport will boast Bugatti's iconic quad-turbocharged 8.0-litre W16 engine that pumps out a whopping 1176kW. Unlike the prototype, the road-going car will be electronically limited to 440km/h.

Winkelmann revealed that the prototype's magnesium wheels and naked carbon fibre bodywork will also be carrying over to the production version, but the roll cage will be ditched, and a passenger seat installed.

By the sounds of things, we're going to have to wait a little longer for more details of the SS to be released, but in order to break the production car record, we can imagine that it's going to be soon.

Now that the French performance marque has announced their resignation from speed record-breaking cars, it is going to be interesting to see if Koenigsegg, SSC North America, or Hennessey step up to the plate first.

We've got our money on the Jesko.