Buick Electra damaged after police car reportedly runs red light in Christchruch

A police officer and a member of the public were both injured in a crash at a Christchurch intersection that left a 1965 Buick Electra convertible seriously damaged.

According to a post on Chris Lynch's Facebook page, the driver of the Buick was heading into town to meet a friend when he heard sirens, and saw the police car coming towards him at high speed.

Unfortunately, the driver of the Buikc couldn't move the large muscle out of the way in time, and the police car slammed into the right rear quarter of the convertible.

"I instantly accelerated and swerved as hard as I could to the left as it was quickly clear this was going to be close, he said."

"The force was such that it spun me around a few times before slamming backwards into the lamp post at an incredible pace."

Apparently, the force of the accident ruptured the fuel tank, and started to spill fuel all over the road almost instantly.

"It’s a very big, solid heavy car that is bent and buckled I don’t know but about its future/comeback. Probably luck in it being left-hand drive otherwise I’m sure I would be more than just sore and heartbroken."

Police later revealed to the NZ Herald that the officers were responding to an urgent call for help that ambulance staff had sent out.

The crash is currently being investigated as per police procedure.