Build slots open up for the McLaren Speedtail, start from $8.5 million

Building a successor to one of the most iconic supercars of all time is no easy feat, but McLaren has followed in the F1's footsteps quite well with the elegant Speedtail.

Unveiled just last year, only 106 examples of the Speedtail are set to be built, making it one of the most exclusive cars to come from the British manufacturer.

Incredibly, buyers who could afford the $3.4 million price tag that accompanied the Speedtail at its unveiling, weren't able to put down a deposit, as every car was already accounted for.

If you do fall into the minority of the world who can afford one of these British beasts, another opportunity to purchase the Speedtail has arisen, but we don't know how legitimate it is.

For the inflated price of $8.5 million, a used car dealer in Dubai is offering build slots for the exclusive car. No details about when the prospective buyer would receive the car have been revealed, but the ad does look promising.

Those lucky enough to get their hands on the Speedtail will enjoy the same iconic three-seat cabin layout as the F1, but have a few more horses at the ready.

While the full details of the Speedtail's power train has been kept under wraps, we do know that a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 will b working with a hybrid system, which makes for a total output of 762kW.

This will allow the hypercar to make the sprint to 300km/h in just 12.8 seconds, which is 0.3 seconds faster than the Bugatti Chiron.