Burt Reynolds' iconic 'Smokey and the Bandit' Pontiac Trans Am set to fetch a fortune

Vehicles with some sort of Hollywood significance have been known to fetch a fortune when they cross the auction block, with movie buffs and automotive enthusiasts both trying to get their share of memorabilia.

Earlier this year it was announced that the 1968 Ford Mustang from 'Bullit' was going up for sale in January 2020, and the iconic 'Eleanor' 1967 Mustang from 'Gone in Sixty Seconds' would be selling at the same auction.

Most will recognise this 1978 Pontiac Trans Am as the one that Burt Reynolds drove in the 'Smokey and the Bandit' movie franchise, but this particular car tells a different story.

This car never actually appeared in any of the movies, but instead was built for the late Reynolds as a tribute to the iconic black and gold Trans Am that flew across the silver screen through the late 70s and early 80s.

Over its life, Burt Reynolds only clocked up around 5,492 kilometres on the Pontiac which features a glove box signed by the man himself that reads: "Be Safe! Burt Reynolds.

The late star's car is part of a police auction that features 149 classic and luxury cars. All of these vehicles were seized from DC Solar as part of an investigation into the now-defunct company's $800 million scandal.

Speaking on the line-up, a US Marshal said: "It is rare for the US Marshals to hold an auction of such a stunning collection of vehicles. We've got classic 1960s Ford Mustangs, 1990s Humvees, a 1960 Austin-Healey, and even a 1978 Pontiac Trans Am that was owned by Burt Reynolds as a memento of the car he drove in the movie 'Smokey and the Bandit.'"

The auction is taking place in California in two days’ time, but online bidding is already underway. Currently, the highest bid on the Trans Am is US$65,100 or $101,302.