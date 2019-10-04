Buyer beware: Incredibly cheap 'Lamborghini Aventador' emerges online

Just last month, a Bugatti Veyron was listed on eBay for the suspiciously cheap price of $200,000. While that might sound like a heap of money for the car, Veyrons never sell for under $1.5 million, so this listing raised a lot of interest.

It turns out that the 'Bugatti' started out life as a 2002 Mercury Cougar, but had undergone an extremely comprehensive $130,000 conversion, in which no panel was left untouched.

In a similar vein to that Bugatti, this questionable Lamborghini Aventador emerged just yesterday, and things don't quite look right.

According to the listing on eBay, this Aventador replica didn't start out as an MR2 or a Fiero, but instead is a new build. The seller states that it is based on a GM chassis, and features a hand-laid fiberglass/steel body.

While the dimensions of the replica may match a genuine Aventador's, 'Raging Bull Replicas' have certainly missed the mark when it comes to the proportions of this bad boy.

Unlike the Dodge-based Veyron from last month, which retained the dismal factory engine and transmission, this Aventador has a bit more oomph. Under the faux-Lamborghini engine cover sits a 372kW 6.0-litre LS2 V8 engine which was taken from a Corvette.

Alongside the beefy V8, the roadster comes with driver and passenger airbags, cruise control, traction control, and a set of 12-inch brake rotors. We doubt the authenticity of those Brembo callipers sitting on the rotors though.

If the exterior of this replica was enough to make you a little ill, the interior will certainly do the job. The sports seats feature badly attached Lamborghini logos on the headrests, and the linings don't look like they'd last. A Dodge-sourced (?) steering wheel takes pride of place in the cabin, and is flanked by a strange instrument panel.

A video of the Aventador flexing its muscles and performing a "COOL" burnout was also attached to the listing.

All these modifications and work make for a car that resembles a Lamborghini Aventador Roadster, but no one is getting fooled by its authenticity.

Considering that the cheapest genuine Lamborghini Aventador listed on Driven is around $300,000 more expensive than this replica, you'd be hard-pressed to find a cheaper Aventador in the world.

It will be interesting to see if someone actually forks out the $63,000 asking price for this questionable Bull.