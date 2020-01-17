Can this SUV save Holden? Photos of next-gen Equinox leaked online

The upcoming update for Holden's mid-size Equinox SUV appears to have leaked, with images of an undisguised and slightly revised model breaking across Chinese media with local Chevrolet branding.

The changes are mild, but they're there.

A new front grille does more to integrate itself with the headlights (borrowing somewhat from the Chevrolet Blazer sold in other markets), blacked out features, and front fascia and vents flanking the secondary grille that feed into the front bumper cladding are among the visual changes.

With the Commodore set to leave Holden's line-up at the end of the year as part of the brand's pivot towards focusing on SUVs and utes, the Equinox's success gains new importance.

Driven likes the Equinox, with the turbocharged 188kW/353Nm 2.0-litre engine in particular being among our favourite power-plants in the segment.

However, it's hard to ignore that it's been a strained seller on both sides of the Tasman — especially when compared to the likes of the Toyota RAV4 and Mazda CX-5. Like the Commodore, the Equinox was a model Holden requested a production halt on back in 2018, citing an excess of unsold models in showrooms.

An updated Equinox should be expected to land in either the first or second quarter of 2020.

