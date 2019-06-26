Can you guess which Japanese brand dominated the list of most 'American-Made' vehicles?

Automotive imports have been labeled a threat to national security by the Trump administration, and Chinese-made vehicles have been hit with tariffs, so who makes the most 'American' vehicle in the country?

Each year, Cars.com releases their American-made index, which details a number of factors and uses these factors to work out which car is the most American. Where the vehicles were built, where their domestic parts are built, and where the engine/transmission came from are all factors of the test.

Coming in at the top of this list is the Jeep Cherokee, an unsurprising result, considering the brand's truly American heritage? Evidently, history doesn't lead to any winners here and the fact that this model is built in Illinois and uses US-built engines and transmissions secured its spot at the top.

Taking out the next three spots on the list are models from an iconic brand, but not a typically American brand — Honda. Manufactured in Lincoln, Alabama, the Odyssey, Ridgeline, and Passport are three models that also use numerous US-sourced components, letting them secure these three spots.

Next on the list is the Chevrolet Corvette, one of America's most iconic cars which has been previously said to run on Bald Eagles alone.

The Acura MDX came in after, and the Honda Pilot followed closely. The other models that made the top ten were the Chevrolet Colorado, the GMC Canyon, and the Acura RDX, surely you're seeing the theme here.

The study found that 14 automakers produced 118 models in the US, although it's about the same number as the previous year, a few new openings including Volvo's South Carolina plant contributed to this number.