Canadian police catch driver towing 16-metre 'semi' trailer with ute

Holiday-makers will often tow a box trailer to fit their bikes and boogie boards but this ute driver has taken it to a new level.

Last week police in Ontario, Canada, pulled over a ute driver towing a semi trailer.

The driver was caught in Norfolk County, south of Toronto, hauling the reportedly 16-metre long trailer with a Chevy Silverado.

Ontario Police said no one was injured.

The Chevy Silverado is bigger than utes popular with New Zealanders such as the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger.

HSV imports the Silverado 2500 and converts it to right hand drive for Australia. That vehicle is rated to tow just less than 6000kg, far less than the potential weight of a semi-trailer.

Even more concerning was the homemade connection joining the ute with the trailer, which appears to be some welded metal bars and a few chains and some small pins.

Several commenters on Facebook noted that there is a lack of air brakes meaning the ute was doing all the work stopping the freight train.

And they also noted stress on the homemade connection would have been extremely dangerous and most likely would have ended in it snapping and the trailer running loose.

Others were impressed by the man’s MacGyver-like skills in connecting the trailer to the ute and amazed that the Chevy was actually pulling it down the road when the driver was caught.