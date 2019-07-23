Chevrolet confirms hybrid and plug-in hybrid C8 Corvette models to come

The new C8 Corvette is a game-changing Corvette for multiple reasons, not only is it the first mid-engined Corvette ever built, but it is also the first one to be offered exclusively as an automatic since the C1.

In traditional Corvette style, Chevrolet opted for a naturally aspirated 6.2-litre V8 engine on release, but you can expect to see supercharged variants pop up down the track.

While they haven't confirmed a supercharged model yet, they have confirmed that hybrid and plug-in hybrid models are on the way.

On release, Chevrolet confirmed that both the C8 chassis and the LT2 V8 engine were both designed with electrification in mind, and have since confirmed hybrid versions. In the interview with Autocar, the American brand even hinted at a possibility of a fully-electric model.

When asked about whether the hybrid system would include an electric motor on the front axle, allowing for an all-wheel drive system, a project member simply said: “you would not look stupid if you said that.”

At the official unveiling, GM President Mark Reuss explained how the C8 platform was designed to cater to a number of solutions.

"The company is committed to a strategy of 0-0-0: zero emissions, zero crashes and zero congestion. All of the technology rolling into this vehicle is meant to support that. This platform can carry a lot of different things into the future for General Motors."

While other workers were more open about the possibility, when asked about an all-electric C8, Reuss said: "We’ll see. Stay tuned."

This C8 Corvette seems ground-breaking in the fact that it's a supercar that does 0-100km/h in less than three seconds, and is priced in the US at just $60,000. It will be interesting to see where it is priced when Holden brings it over here, as it could mean trouble for other European performance marques.