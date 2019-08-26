Chevrolet's Colorado ZR2 gets hit with some serious power

There's no denying that most things are bigger and scarier in the United States of America, and this is also true for the utes that they get.

While it might look quite similar to the Holden Colorado that is found down under, the Chevrolet Colorado is bigger and scarier than its Holden-badged counterpart, and thanks to Lingenfelter, things have only gotten better.

For those who aren't familiar, Lingenfelter Performance Engineering has been working on GM's products for almost 50 years, so are quite proficient in their field.

Lingenfelter's work on the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 starts where you'd expect it to — under the hood. Stateside, the Colorado has been given a 3.6-litre V6 engine that produces a respectable 229kW.

This wasn't enough for the American tuners who have slapped an Edelbrock supercharger on top of the six-cylinder lump, increasing the power by about 81kW to 310kW.

While this isn't quite as much power as the segment-topping Ford F-150 Raptor delivers, it is a lot more than the similar-sized Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro.

Surprisingly, Lingenfelter left the rest of the range-topping Colorado ZR2 mechanically untouched. This is because it comes with some serious Multimatic suspension, and a set of knobbly off-road tyres to add when things get messy.

In terms of the interior, the tuning company have left everything stock, and have only opted to put a few decals across the exterior of the truck.

"When we did the kit… we wanted to enhance the truck in a way where it didn’t just make horsepower, but it was usable power so they could do things like towing, and to add equipment like bigger tires,” Lingenfelter COO Mark Rapson said.