Chevrolet takes a starring role in new 'Breaking Bad' movie

It was the television series that lit the world on fire, and now an upcoming film sequel to the beloved Breaking Bad is set to arrive in the next couple of weeks on Netflix.

And motoring has a big part to play in it.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Film will premiere on Netflix on October 11, and will follow Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) immediately after the conclusion of Breaking Bad as he escapes from the white supremacist stronghold following the death of Walter White (Bryan Cranston) in a 1978 Chevrolet El Camino, previously owned by his arch-nemesis Todd Alquist (Jesse Plemons) and heads straight for the Mexican border in a mad dash for freedom.

This top-secret project has only recently been revealed online, and fans the world over are excited for what happens next.

Since Breaking Bad’s very first episode, cars and motoring have played a huge role to the narrative structure of the show, as seen through the appearance of the iconic 1986 Fleetwood Bounder, known as the RV, that Walt and Jesse used to set up their meth-cooking operation in the desert of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

This is set to continue in the new film with Jesse’s 1978 Chevrolet El Camino, which gives its name to the titular film, and which will give him his start as he tries to escape the DEA and a host of new bad guys.

In terms of a vehicle to take the lead, Pinkman and series creator Vince Gilligan, couldn’t have picked a better one in the Chevrolet El Camino. This sports utility coupe, which was built by Chevrolet between 1959–1960 and 1964-1987, is a throwback to classic American car design and is synonymous with street culture throughout America.

Jesse’s 1978 El Camino is based on the GM A-body platform and is adapted to the Chevrolet Malibu’s sharp-edged styling, with a longer one-inch wheelbase. It also boasts a 200-cubic-inch (3.3-litre) V6 engine.

Brace yourselves for some serious drama and a heap of cool car action when El Camino: A Breaking Bad film arrives on Netflix on October 11.