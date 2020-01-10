Chopped Lamborghini Espada may be the world's craziest hot rod

Throwing the words 'rat rod' and 'Lamborghini' into the same sentence may be blasphemous, but this contraption is living proof that they belong together.

Built by Danton Art Kustoms in France, this low-slung rat road started out life as a 1968 Lamborghini Espada CHD Edition, but has since undergone a few modifications that left it looking slightly squashed, but in every way awesome.

Calling this mechanical masterpiece seems like a disservice to the masterminds who put it together, but the lack of wheel guards, engine covers, upholstered interior, and glass windows give it that title.

Unlike most rat rods that we've seen on the internet to date, this thing has an immaculate paint job, incredibly expensive wheels, and rust-free body panels that were sourced from six-figure cars.

Power comes from the car's standard 3.9-litre V12 that sits in front of the driver, and takes up a decent chunk of the wheelbase. Thanks to the 12 individual throttle bodies and stainless steel exhaust system, we can imagine that this engine would absolutely scream.

While an original Espada was used, the exterior of the rod is far from standard. The roof has been chopped down, the b pillar was deleted, and a set of Reventon side scoops were slapped on the side. Before anyone complains about the functionality of these scoops, let us remind you that they're installed on a Lamborghini hot rod.

Other cool parts scattered across the exterior include the custom taillights, a bespoke front fascia with modern LEDs, and the NASCAR-inspired windscreen.

As you'd expect on a build of this calibre, the interior is equally as wonderful as the outside. A modern dash with the Italian flag runs through the centre, while the tacometre is mounted on the roof because there's literally no room anywhere else for it.

To top it all off, there's a manual shifter sitting in the middle of the seats — a nice touch that isn't available on any modern Lamborghinis.

If you are interested in adding a piece of mechanical art such as this to your garage, this car is currently for sale, and while a price has been listed, we can imagine that it will fetch around $400K-$500K upon sale.

Take a look at the listing here.