CLA rival: BMW 2020 2 Series Gran Coupe unveiled ahead of official launch

When BMW announced that the new 1 Series model will be ditching the iconic rear-wheel drive layout not everyone was a fan. It seems that the German brand has implemented this new, controversial layout on a number of vehicles including the new 2 Series.

Luckily, there aren't any huge front grilles to be found on at the front end of this Gran Coupe, unlike that questionable 4 Series Concept that debuted at the Frankfurt Motor Show earlier this year.

In standard internet fashion, the M235i performance model was leaked ahead of its official debut on a forum by the name of 2addicts.

As you would expect, the entry-level sedan has a few performance bits and pieces, but isn't over the top. These include large air intakes in the front bumper, and a vented rear bumper.

Adding to this theme, the lightweight alloy wheels are backed a set of large, bold blue callipers that one can assume are part of a high-performance braking system.

At the rear end, the vented bumper sits above a small diffuser which contains two steel tailpipes. The sleek taillights and small lip spoiler also add to the performance theme.

An assortment of engines can be expected to feature in this Gran Coupe, USA variants have been confirmed to feature a turbocharged 2.0-litre engine in both the 228i and M235i.

In the 228i, this power plant produces 170kW and 349Nm of torque, while the range-topping model will be boosted to 225kW and 450Nm. Power to either the front wheels or all four wheels depending on the market.

A lot of these parts have been carried over from the smaller 1 Series, and we can imagine that this will be the same for the interior. Full details of the range-topping M235i can be expected later today.

Despite fans complaining about these new drive layouts, BMW has stated that these vehicles will still offer a traditional BMW driving experience.