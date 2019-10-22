Classic Buick owner seeking $15K from NZ Police to cover accident costs

Earlier this year, Christchurch resident Danny Valentine's 1965 Buick Electra convertible was written off after being hit by a police car at the intersection of Linwood Ave and Dyers Rd.

Since the accident, the police have admitted being at fault in the collision, so Valentine is seeking out the $15,000 insurance shortfall to revive his pride and joy.

According to Valentine, the afternoon of the accident was the first time he had taken his Buick out in five months.

Unfortunately, Danny and his Buick were hit with a horrific case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time as a police car went through the intersection as he was crossing it, and hit the rear right quarter of the car.

The impact caused the big Buick to spin multiple times before coming to rest up against a traffic light pole. The force of the impact crushed the boot of the convertible and ruptured the fuel tank.

While Valentine was taken to hospital with minor injuries, his prized car was in an extremely bad way following the collision. Later on, the $39,000 classic was written off.

Since the collision, an investigation was launched, and the driver of the police patrol car was found to be at fault. Valentine understands that the police were just doing their job, but also understandably wants his classic car back.

The patrol car was written off as a result of the accident, and the officer riving receiving a warning for careless use of a motor vehicle.