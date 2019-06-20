Confirmed: new 760hp Mustang GT500 is the most powerful Ford ever made

Ever since Shelby teased that their 2020-model Mustang GT500 would have over 700hp (520kW), the 'most powerful street-legal Ford ever made' headline calling card has been swung around left right and centre.

Now, Shelby has finally confirmed what the mighty pony car will actually make — and few will be disappointed by the figure.

Issuing a statement and various social media announcements overnight, Shelby and Ford have confirmed that the 2020 Mustang GT500's supercharged 5.2-litre V8 will make a preposterous 760hp (566kW) of power and 847Nm of torque.

That makes it, in Ford's words, “the most power- and torque-dense supercharged production V8 in the world”.

Where does that number slot it? Well, it has approximately 80kW more power on tap than a Chevrolet Camaro ZL-1 (although it also has less torque) and 39kW more than a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat (but less than a Demon).

Thinking in a more broader sense, the new GT500's power out-out is more significant than that of a Ferrari F12 Berlinetta (545kW/695Nm) and ties it on power with the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ (566kW/720Nm). Crazy.

Of course, power is one thing but being able to put it down to the ground is another. Both Ford and Shelby have remained tight lipped about acceleration figures of the GT500, although it has been confirmed that top speed will be capped to 290km/h.

The cap reportedly represents a cost saving for the project, with Ford able to spend more money on things like aerodynamic development and handling instead of trying to engineer a ripping 300km/h+ top speed.

Sadly, it's also been confirmed that the GT500 won't be made in right-hand drive. But, I'm sure a few Kiwis will still get their hands on them ...