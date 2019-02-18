Confirmed: new BMW 3 Series will start from $77,500 when it hits NZ

BMW New Zealand has a mammoth 2019 ahead of it, with a raft of new models set to land here to take on the best from its German-based rivals. These include the Z4 convertible and 8 Series sports coupé — but arguably neither is quite as important as the all-new 3 Series.

The seventh-generation mid-size sedan grows in stature over its predecessor while dropping a few pounds. Styling is familiar, but also more athletic looking off the bat than the current car. And now we can finally confirm the engines and pricing of models coming to New Zealand.

The 3 Series will launch here next month with two models; the 320d sedan and 330i sedan priced at $77,500 and $89,900 plus on-roads. And both come with BMW's standard five-year warranty.

Both cars get the M Sport Package as standard, which includes more chiseled bumpers, black window frames, an M steering wheel, and M wheels 18-inch and 19-inch sizes for the respective models. In addition, the 330i also gets M Sport brakes as part of the deal.

As you'd expect, the key difference between the two spec levels is under the hood. Both cars come with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, a diesel in the 320d and a petrol in the 330i. The former makes 140kW of power, while the latter makes 190kW — making it a compelling rival to the Mercedes-Benz C200 that we road tested a few months ago.

Although just two 3 Series specs have been confirmed for the Kiwi market, expect that more will be announced as 2019 rolls on. For reference, the current 3 Series is offered here in 320i, 320d, 330e, and 340i specs — with the odd Touring estate model thrown in for good measure.

With the C-Class now updated and a revised Audi A4 also on the way this year, the compact luxury sedan segment is far from dead. We'll be keen to get our hands on the 3 Series to see if it's the new benchmark ...