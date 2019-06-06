Confirmed: new 'holy grail' Mazda SkyActiv-X economy and power announced

We've been poised for a long time, eagerly waiting for Mazda to unveil the numbers for its new range of SkyActiv-X engines — a line of tech that aims to elongate the life-span of internal combustion by providing improved economy without compromise. Today, those numbers were confirmed for its European 2.0-litre variant.

Power and torque sit at 132kW at 6000rpm and 224Nm at 3000rpm — a 7kW and 28Nm decrease over its current 2.5-litre counterpart.

But, where it claws back numbers is in its economy and emissions returns. On the WLTP combined cycle and when fitted with the company's six-speed manual, it returns 5.3L/100km. In six-speed automatic versions, it returns a supposed 6.2L/100km.

The improvements stem from Mazda's Spark Controlled Compression Ignition (SPCCI) system. It's a process that allows SkyActiv-X engines to operate like a compression-ignition diesel, with the aid of a low-capacity supercharger.

When required, the SkyActiv-X engines can revert back to a spark ignition process as per a standard petrol engine. But the point of it all is that there's less reliance on spark plugs for ignition, which in turn means less parasitic losses to heat energy.

This engine will hit the Kiwi market next year under the bonnet of the range-topping Takami, with a supporting 24-volt mild-hybrid system for further fuel savings. For those eagerly waiting, local pricing hasn't been confirmed yet. But, expect it to land somewhere in the ballpark of $50,000 a pop.