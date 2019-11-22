Confirmed: NZ pricing for electric Mercedes-Benz EQC revealed

Mercedes-Benz has been in a mad rush over the last few years, with new releases popping up left right and centre. Arguably, few of those releases match the scale of the upcoming fully electric EQC 400 4Matic SUV. And now Mercedes-Benz New Zealand has confirmed local pricing.

The EQC shapes up as a big rival for the Jaguar I-Pace and Audi e-tron. And curiously, it's the Mercedes that now sits as the cheapest of the group.

When it lands at local showrooms in January, the EQC's pricing will start with an MRRP of $142,900 plus on-road costs. That's $2000 cheaper than the $144,900 I-Pace S, and almost $6000 cheaper than the entry-level e-tron.

Some options will be available to buyers at no cost, including the ability to trade black ash wood trim for faux carbon-fibre or aluminium, plus the ability to swap the AMG black leather seats for Artico microfibre seats. Those wanting to drape their EQC in a 'designo' paint shade or fit the interior with Nappa leather upholstery will cost extra.

Read more: Up close and personal with the most important Mercedes of 2019

Among the other options is the Electronic Art Line package, priced with an MRRP of $5900. Opt for that and buyers will get rose gold interior stitching, alternate metallic silver trim on the dash, multi-contour massaging front seats with adjustable bolsters, Mercedes' wellness program, and more.

Of course, most that are eyeballing the EQC will be most curious about range compared to its rivals. WLTP test cycles claim a 480km range for the Jaguar I-Pace and a 417km range for the Audi e-tron. The Mercedes meanwhile claims a range of between 445km and 471km thanks in part to its 80kWh lithium-ion battery.

Of course, these numbers should be taken with a grain of salt. Many EVs struggle to replicate manufacturer claimed or WLTP supported range figures in real-world conditions. The I-Pace for example, when road tested by Driven earlier in the year, had a range of approximately 373km.

Nevertheless, the rivalry between the trio (and no doubt the likes of BMW when they enter the EV SUV market) looks set to be fierce.

To view Mercedes-Benz vehicles listed for sale on Driven, click here