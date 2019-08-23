Confirmed: Raptor-powered Ford Ranger FX4 is coming to New Zealand

We've touched on New Zealand's 'Ford Ranger fever' numerous times. It's the country's best-selling vehicle, and a new model called the FX4 is joining the range.

It's clearly been a pretty seven-day stretch at the blue oval, following last Friday's confirmation of the Ranger's 2020 changes — which included new features across the full Ranger line-up.

Now Ford has added the 2WD and 4WD FX4 into the mix, which slots underneath the Wildtrak.

The FX4 comes with some tough aesthetics, including a black rear sports bar, darkened headlights, new 18-inch wheels, and Ebony Black highlights on the wing mirrors and model-specific front grille/faux bash plate.

These are further complimented by FX4 badging and striping everywhere, and branded leather-accented sports seats that feature the same contrast stitching as that which features on the dash, steering wheel, and shift-lever.

But, don't get caught up in the visual stuff. The FX4's biggest attributes are under the bonnet.

It comes with the same 2.0-litre Bi-Turbo engine as what features in the Ranger Raptor, making 157kW of power and 500Nm of torque. It's paired with the now familiar 10-speed automatic, also borrowed from the Raptor. Braked towing capacity sits at a competitive 3500kg.

What makes this particularly significant is that this will be the first time that engine and transmission combination will be offered in a two-wheel drive Ranger. Until this point, it had only been available in the Raptor, Wildtrak, and in the Ford Everest SUV.

“To have the addition of both a 4WD and 2WD Ranger FX4 really steps things up for them and it is the first time we have offered the Bi-Turbo/10-Speed combination in a 2WD Ranger,” says Ford New Zealand Managing Director Simon Rutherford.

“And it’s all wrapped in its very own design elements and features, to offer customers a Ranger with a genuine identity as a stand-alone model.”

The FX4 will land in December along with the rest of the 2020 Ranger line-up. Pricing has yet to be confirmed, but expect the 4WD variant to be priced between the $65,490 XLT Sport and the $71,990 Wiltrak Bi-Turbo.