Confirmed: Toyota are bringing the Yaris Hybrid to New Zealand

As hybrid and electric car technology has evolved, pricing has made them a more viable prospect for the everyday person. And, Toyota look set to take this one step further in 2020.

A hybrid version of the manufacturer's cheapest car — the Yaris — is set to join the New Zealand line-up.

“The next generation Yaris will feature the latest hybrid powertrain,” Toyota NZ general manager Neeraj Lala confirmed to Driven.

“This is another step towards Toyota’s global goal to have a self-charging hybrid option across our entire range by 2025”

Indeed, Toyota's goal of placing a hybrid variant in every model of the range is gaining momentum. Barring the Yaris, the only models sold here that don’t currently come with the option of a hybrid are the 86, C-HR, Fortuner, Highlander, Land Cruiser Prado, and Land Cruiser 200.

In Australia it's been reported that the Yaris Hybrid will land at the expense of the Prius C. Toyota NZ wouldn't confirm whether this would also be the case on this side of the Tasman.

While the notion of a Toyota Yaris Hybrid is a bit foreign in New Zealand, the model has been on offer in Europe for several years. There, its powered by a 1.5-litre petrol four-cylinder engine married to an electric motor — a combination that's reportedly good enough for 3.3L/100km in economy.

Should you be so inclined, you can even travel up to 2km on electric power alone.

The caveat with all those aforementioned numbers is that a new Yaris is just around the corner. So, expect a whole new list of figures to be unveiled when Toyota shows off the 2020 Yaris later this year.

The Yaris Hybrid is expected to be the cheapest electrified vehicle in New Zealand when it arrives. Cheaper than the larger (and potentially short-lived) $27,990 Prius C, as well as the $33,490 Corolla Hybrid GX. Current Yaris pricing, for the record, starts at $19,990 for the GX, with prices peaking at $25,990 for the sports ZR.