Confirmed: Toyota GR Supra pricing to start at $99,990 in New Zealand

Finally, one of the last pieces of the puzzle.

After months of speculation, Toyota has finally announced retail pricing for the Toyota GR Supra — the controversial, much talked about fifth generation of the marque's two-door sports car.

Pricing starts at $99,990.

New Zealand's single new Supra spec appears to shadow that of the SZ-R model offered in Australia. Standard features include 19-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Super Sport rubber, and the option of either a black leather and alcantara cabin, or an Ignition red leather and alcantara cabin.

The news was revealed this morning at the national launch of the Supra at Hampton Downs Motorsport. Keep a look out for the full Driven debrief.

READ MORE: See behind the scenes at the New Zealand Toyota Supra launch by following Driven on Instagram

"Our pricing reflects our commitment to make Supra accesable to the fans," said Neeraj Lala, Toyota New Zealand CEO.

"Customers who have placed their orders are already thinking about tuning and accessories to customise their cars," he added.

That price might sound steep for a Toyota. But, they put the reborn sportster in reasonable stead compared to its touted competition.

The Porsche 718 Cayman, for instance, starts at $123,900. The Jaguar F-Type Coupe starts at $149,900, the BMW M2 Competition starts at $127,900, and the Supra's direct BMW cousin — the Z4 M140i — starts at $133,800.

By comparison, there are also other cars that call the Supra's value into consideration. Things like the snarling $85,990 Ford Mustang GT, with its buckets of character and power.

But, this is the beauty of cars. Sometimes things come along and they don't necessarily fit into one single box. The Supra, it appears, is one such car.