Could these Suzuki Jimny rollerskates be cooler than the Jimny itself?

When it comes to making an ad for a vehicle that is the physical embodiment of quirky, you'd have to create an incredibly quirky ad — and that's exactly what has happened.

Complete with a punk-rock soundtrack, and some serious terrain, the video depicts exactly what a Jimny does best while not actually showing a real Jimny at all.

Titled 'For Fun's Sake', the ad was released by Suzuki Australia, and features Jimmy rollerskates with working fog lights and reverse lights. Thinking about it, there would definitely be a market for these skates if the Japanese manufacturer decides to sell them.

Capturing the essence of the tiny off roader perfectly, the rollerskates tackle everything that the terrain throws at it with ease.

Featuring a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine that produces 75 kW, the Jimny that we get in New Zealand isn't exactly a speed demon, but it doesn't need to be one. Buyers can choose between a five-speed manual transmission and a four-speed automatic to suit their needs.

The Japanese Jimny comes standard with a turbocharged 658cc three-cylinder engine that produces just 47kW in order to comply with the country's kei vehicle rules.

In terms of off road capability, a part-time four-wheel drive system with selectable low-range gearing helps out when things get slippery. Hill descent control and hill hold assist come in handy when you leave the tarmac as well.

While it looks like Suzuki is doing a lot of marketing for the capable little beast, considering that it won the 2019 Urban Car of the Year award, they're not going to have much trouble selling them around the world. There's even a waiting list in a few countries, including New Zealand.

Who knows, maybe if they start selling Jimny's with the rollerskates, those lists might get even bigger...