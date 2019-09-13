Crafty owner moves cars into lounge to protect them from Hurricane Dorian

Car enthusiasts are known to go to great lengths to protect their vehicles in dire situations, and one BMW E30 M3 owner has gone viral on Instagram for doing just that.

It was only a couple of weeks ago when an image emerged of a Smart Fortwo owner's attempt to protect their ride from Hurricane Dorian by storing it in the kitchen, but jamming two cars in one lounge takes it to the next level.

According to an interview with The Drive, Randy Jalil was in a bit of a predicament when news of Hurricane Dorian broke. He needed to get his immaculate E30 M3 out of the elements before the harsh weather hit, but all the garage spaces were taken at his house.

Not willing to take any chances with his M3 or his friend's classic VW Golf GTI, he figured that he had no other option than to move the two cars into his lounge.

Luckily, Jalil's girlfriend was 100% on board with this drastic measure, and helped to move the two classic German cars inside.

"Nothing fancy, just wanted to protect as many cars as possible. My girlfriend Amber Carpenter was completely for putting the cars inside the house because she knows how much I love my cars! Luckily, we didn’t get any damage in Port Saint Lucie where I reside. There was barely any rain, too." Jalil said.

Sitting under the BMW merchandise, the E30 fits right into their lounge, and we wouldn't be surprised if he kept it there, we're not too sure that his girlfriend would be a fan of that though.