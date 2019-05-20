Crikey! Tesla goes viral for unique crocodile skin interior

As you would know already, Tesla models are well-built electric vehicles that have a clean look both inside and outside the sleek cabin. The lack of buttons and stitching around the driver keeps things clean, and is part of the EV's charm.

It seems that someone wasn't a fan of the simple look, and thought that copious amounts of crocodile leather would improve their car's looks.

While some may see it as the ultimate interior modification, it could well be the stuff of nightmares for others. It looks like the only aspect of the interior that managed to escape the reptilian leather was the steering wheel.

Complete with three different shades of leather, and some snakeskin thrown into the mix as well, we're 90 per cent sure that this is the only Tesla of its kind in the world.

Although this modification isn't everyone's cup of tea, you have to appreciate the amount of work that someone has put into it. The seats, centre console, and all four of the door cards have also been covered in a unique combination of leather and studs.

It turns out that we're not the only ones that aren't a fan of this interior, as these photos first emerged on Reddit's forum dedicated to crappy car mods.

Maybe Elon is going to catch onto this trend and release an Australian edition Model S, he's certainly done crazier things in his time...