Criminal investigation launched into Ford's emission certication process

By Driven • 29/04/2019
Photos / Getty Images

It was only four years ago that Volkswagen was caught up in the infamous 'dieselgate scandal', but it seems like the Ford is the next manufacturer that has been thrust into the spotlight. 

The Securities and Exchange Commission received a Form 10-Q filing from the manufacturer where Ford says that they have “become aware of a potential concern involving its U.S. emissions certification process.”

According to the company, the matter involves “road load estimations, including analytical modeling and coastdown testing,” but mentioned that it isn't to do with defeat devices. This was in reference to Volkswagen's case, where they were found to using such devices.

They went on to say that they voluntarily disclosed the information to both the Environmental Protection Agency and the California Air Resources Board back in February.

Ford's disclosure of the issue has resulted in the Department of Justice opening a criminal investigation.

Though they are "fully cooperating with all government agencies", the investigation is still in the preliminary stages and Ford can't guarantee that the results aren't going to have a negative impact.

Closing the statement, Ford said that they “could experience unusual or significant litigation, governmental investigations, or adverse publicity arising out of alleged defects in products, perceived environmental impacts, or otherwise.” This statement could mean that they are battening down the hatches, or just covering themselves if things do go south.

More like this
