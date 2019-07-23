Cupra teases an extremely electrifying SUV

European brand Cupra has revealed it’s all-electric concept vehicle ahead of the Frankfurt motor show in September.

Cupra is the sports sub-brand of SEAT, and is part of the Volkswagen Group.

So far, all the brand has done is tease with the above image but says the EV concept represents the vision of how Cupra wants to “reinvent sportiness”.

The concept has the outline of a sports coupe but with the practicality of an SUV, and it first step for Cupra to use a 100 per cent electric powertrain.

Cupra says the four-door crossover concept has a unique exterior “bringing athletic proportions and a new kind of energy to the segment”.

At the rear, with no need for exhausts, the diffuse provides functional aerodynamics “but also creates an emotional feeling of performance, heightened by the elegant, coast-to-coast rear lights” that span the width of the vehicle, incorporating the Cupra logo.

Cupra New Zealand says, “its very new news to us and we don’t know more than what’s been released from the factory but this is very exciting and exactly the kind of differentiator model that we’d be pushing very hard to bring into New Zealand.

“We would love to know time details but of course being a concept car it will be quite some time away yet so for now we’re just looking forward to seeing what gets unveiled in Frankfurt.”