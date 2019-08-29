David Brown Automotive reveals a high-performance Mini Remastered to come

Earlier this year, Mini revealed that the first-ever electric Mini is on the way, and is going to release under the Mini Cooper SE guise reasonably soon.

While an electric power train offers instantaneous torque like no other, those that are a fan of the classic Mini shape will have to look further if they want a zippy city hopper that oozes character.

If you are in the niche market for a quick little classic Mini, David Brown Automotive has just announced that they have a high-performance of their popular Mini Remastered in the works.

Releasing as a tribute to the 60th anniversary of the original Mini, this hot little hatch will be limited to just 60 units in order to mark the significance of the event.

Details of the high-performance classic have remained scarce, but two teaser images have been released, showing the red, white and grey livery that the cars will be finished in.

According to the release, David Brown Automotive is partnering with Oselli for the project, who will take care of developing the engine and other high-performance upgrades. Oselli is known for their experience in designing, preparing, and building vehicles for motorsport events.

It might go without saying, but this version of the Mini Remastered is going to be the most powerful to date, and will feature "all-new performance-driven options" and a range of one-off colour combinations.

For reference, the original Mini Remastered produces 73kW, a significant amount more than the 41kW that the classic models came with from the factory in the '60s.

A Remastered model takes around 1,000 hours to build, and carries a $150,000 price tag to reflect this, and we can imagine that the high-performance iteration is going to hold an even heftier one.