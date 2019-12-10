Dead: Holden Commodore axed from line-up after four decade run

Speculation has been kicking around all week, and now it's been confirmed that both the Commodore and the Astra are being wiped from Holden's line-up as it pivots to focus on SUVs and utilities.

The news was announced by Holden this afternoon in a tumultuous week for the platform and after a shaky few weeks for Holden. It follows the departure of boss Dave Buttner and Holden's worst sales month in Australia in its history.

Earlier this week it was revealed that the Commodore's Buick cousin, the Regal, got cut in the American market. Simultaneously the Opel Insignia received a face-lift for its upcoming refresh.

The Commodore will continue to be sold on both sides of the Tasman for the balance of 2019 as well as 2020. But thereafter it and the Astra will disappear from the Holden range, leaving the upcoming Corvette as the only Holden vehicle sold locally that isn't a ute or SUV.

“The decision to retire the Commodore nameplate has not been taken lightly by those who understand and acknowledge its proud heritage,” he said.

“The large sedan was the cornerstone of Australian and New Zealand roads for decades. But now with more choice than ever before, customers are displaying a strong preference for the high driving position, functionality and versatility of SUVs and Utes.”

While Holden Commodore sales in Australia and New Zealand are a shadow of what they used to be, in part due to the explosion in popularity of raised platforms, the Commodore is still a relatively healthy seller in New Zealand as the leader of the large-car market.

Regardless on how you view the ZB-generation Commodore, this is undoubtedly the end of an era. See ya, Commodore. Thanks for the memories.