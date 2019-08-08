Details of the 2020 Land Rover Defender emerge

Alongside the Jaguar E Type and the original Mini, the Land Rover Defender is arguably the most iconic British car ever produced, so it makes sense that the new generation SUV is quite a big deal.

While we haven't seen the vehicle without the black and white camouflage, Lego may have leaked the design of the SUV earlier this year in one of the strangest vehicle unveilings that the world has ever seen.

As we've grown accustomed to the 'boxy' shape of the Defender over the years, it makes sense that the roundness of the body is the first thing that stands out, even under the camouflage.

A select few publications were recently given a drive of the new Defender on an off-road course, and it was there where Andy Deeks, a member of Land Rover's product engineering team let a few details slip.

It seems that fans of the Defender nameplate need not fear that the SUV is going to be 'too soft' as Deeks revealed that there will be two suspension types offered with the 2020 Defender.

While the coil suspension is said to be the most capable in its class, the air suspension is the more capable one of the two, and features a temperature monitoring system in the dampers to protect the car.

The chassis upgrades don't stop there either, according to Deeks, reinforced subframes also help to keep things tight underneath the body.

We currently know that Land Rover is planning on releasing the Defender in two specs, the three-door 90, and the five-door 110, with the possibility of a 130 in the works. Unlike models that have come before it, these numbers no longer correspond to wheelbase length.

Customers will be able to order their Defender on wheels ranging from 18 inches to 22 inches in size, wrapped in all-terrain or mud-terrain tyres. Strangely, 21-inch wheels aren't an option.

If you're still not convinced that the Defender will be as capable off-road than the models that came before, take a look at these pictures from when it was tested by the Red Cross in Dubai.