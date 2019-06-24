Did Lego just reveal the upcoming Land Rover Defender?

A Lego set that was leaked over the weekend on an enthusiast’s website may have revealed a lot more than just the set, it looks like it has unveiled the next Land Rover Defender.

Published on The Brothers Brick, the image shows a Technic set that is based on the Land Rover Defender, and is said to be a "replica of the legendary utility vehicle." And based on what we have seen of the new Defender 90 so far, it looks like the same vehicle.

The body lines are unmistakably Defender, but there are a few other aspects that look identical to the new model. For example, the wheels are exactly the same as the ones that have been spied on new Defender models.

Other similarities include the rounded nose and grille, as well as the badge positioning. The flat white roof is also a trademark Defender feature.

Complete with 2,573 pieces, the Technic Defender has an impressive catalogue of components. A working steering mechanism, a four-speed gearbox, three differentials and independent suspension are just a few of its features.

Though it will be a lot cheaper than it's full-sized counterpart, at around NZ$310 this Technic doesn't come cheap.

Unlike the actual vehicle, the Lego Technic set will be officially revealed in October this year, just one month after the SUV's official unveiling.