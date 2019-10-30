Diesel power: ABT turns the Audi SQ8 up to eleven

While Audi's RS line is known for combining big engines that make enormous power with the iconic Quattro system to deliver face-mashing performance, the S line isn't as violent.

To remedy this disconnect, tuners such as ABT modify and tweak these lower models to match, and sometimes outdo the bigger one, or the SQ8's case, better the RS Q8 that's still in the works.

Diesel engines aren't everyone's thing, but it looks like ABT is setting out to change this through pulling a crazy amount of power from the SQ8's lump.

In its standard form, the twin-turbo diesel V8 produces a significant 320kW and 900Nm of torque. Though these numbers aren't exactly small, ABT managed to push these up to 387kW and 970Nm.

While almost 100Nm of torque would be more than enough to twist the chassis of most cars on the road, the SQ8 TDI is one of the heaviest vehicles on the market, coming in at just over 2.4 tonnes.

In order to deliver full torque from a low rpm figure and live up to the 'S' badge, an electric-powered turbo compressor is used. This allows for 970Nm of torque to be available from 1,250rpm.

All these mechanical modifications allow the SQ8 to hit 100km/h in 4.4 seconds, which is about 0.3 seconds faster than a stock SQ8. The electronically-capped 250km/h top speed remains the same.

In usual ABT fashion, the exterior received a makeover alongside the power train, which is comprised of a subtle body kit. These are accompanied by a set of massive 23-inch wheels that somehow look right at home under the huge guards.

If you'd rather a petrol version without the low revs and fake exhausts, the RS Q8 is set to make its debut in America next month.