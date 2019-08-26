Do American trucks get any better than this 1966 Chevrolet Crew Cab?

Over the last decade, the rise in popularity of utes and SUVs around the world has been hard to miss, and this had led to cars across the whole spectrum slowly getting bigger.

While things have slowly gotten bigger, 90% of the market would still be dwarfed by Rtech's stunning latest creation — a 1966 1966 Chevrolet Crew Cab dubbed the Ponderosa.

Based on a 1972 C30 chassis truck, the Pondersossa has been built from the ground up using a combination of period-correct parts and restomod pieces.

Finished in a stunning two-tone exterior and utilising 1966 Chevrolet front and rear bumpers, this truck looks as if it has driven right out of the sixties. You'll also notice power running boards along the side, and a 5-tonne winch tucked underneath the front bumper.

On the inside, Rtech has followed the period-correct theme perfectly, and the cabin features a range of original parts. The green vinyl/cloth seats, painted dashboard, and classic gauges all add to this vintage theme.

Following more of a restomod theme, a Bluetooth RetroSound Hermosa and custom center console take pride of place in the centre of the cabin, and a "period correct" navigation system in the form of a compass has been installed.

On the outside, this truck is proudly Chevrolet, but purists might have to divert their eyes when they see what lies under the hood. Rtech has transplanted a 5.9-litre Cummins diesel engine from a 1996 Dodge Ram, and given it some sauce.

This turbo-diesel lump now features Mahle pistons, a BD Diesel manifold, and a massive turbo to sit on top of it all. Thanks to these changes, the Cummins now produces 410kW and a whopping 1763Nm of torque.

Power is sent to all four wheels through a five-speed automatic transmission and NP205 transfer case.

All this metal sits atop 20-inch truck wheels, Skyjacker leaf springs Bilstein remote-reservoir shocks that give it some real off-roading prowess. Despite these mods, we would hate to see this machine get at all dirty.

As you have probably guessed, all this Americana doesn't come cheap, and Rtech has said that the Ponderosa starts at around $300,000 in the US.