Dodge hints at upcoming hefty Hellcat engine changes

In a modern world of electrification and fuel economy, you have to appreciate Dodge, they're the brand that's still mass producing ridiculously big V8 engines that produce enormous power.

While they seem to be releasing new supercharged Hemi models all over the show, it seems that things are about to change for the brand.

This change is going to be the "H" word, and it isn't Hellcat, nor horsepower, it's hybrid. Before you jump to conclusions and call Dodge out for following in the footsteps of other brands, they're reasoning is considerably different (apparently).

When talking to The Detroit Bureau, Dodge's powertrain chief Micky Bly explained that "people want more than (what’s available) today."

In order to squeeze bigger power and torque figures out of their engines, going bigger isn't really an option as their 6.2 and 6.4-litre engines are already some of the biggest on the market, so electrification is the way.

Not only will a hybrid system allow the engineers at Dodge to pull more power and torque out of the Hellcat engine, but it will help with the government compliance issues that come with the big engines.

A mild hybrid system seems to be the popular theory, which will produce an extra 176Nm of torque, to sit on top of the 889Nm that it already makes.

Already used in the upcoming Jeep Wrangler Hybrid, the mild hybrid system is something that FCA engineers have experience with. According to reports, FCA is hard at work, developing more hybrid models which use conventional and plug-in systems.

A timeframe wasn't given regarding the Hellcat models, but it has been said that Dodge doesn't have a choice but to implement the system, so we should be seeing things happen soon.