Dodge's Daytona tribute is the most powerful Charger ever built

When celebrating the 50th anniversary of an extremely iconic car, Dodge knows that it can't be half-done, and it certainly shows in the Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition.

Complete with a name that is no less than 67 characters long, this Charger has nothing to compensate for, as it is a 717hp (534kW) beast that is ready to shred rubber.

Designed to pay homage to the 1969 Charger Daytona, this limited edition Charger has a few exterior modifications that differentiate it from the standard model, but unfortunately, it is missing that iconic rear wing.

A smaller spoiler takes its place, and sits behind a unique decal that reads 'Daytona' at the rear of the car. It is sitting on a set of 20-inch "Warp Speed" wheels finished in a satin carbon finish, which covers a set of serious Brembo brakes.

While the Daytona will arguably always look best in B5 Blue, it will also be offered in Pitch Black, Triple Nickel and White Knuckle.

The Daytona tributes extend into the interior of the car where the leather and Alcantara seats have the 'Daytona' logo embroidered in. Taking pride of place in the cabin is a suede-wrapped steering wheel that features contrast stitching.

Considering that the original Daytona was a race car, Dodge has tried to match that vibe, and turned up the 6.2-litre V8's power. This Charger now produces 7kW more than the standard Hellcat Charger, for a total output of 717hp or 534kW — making it the most power Charger ever built.

No performance stats were released, but we can imagine that this model will be a little bit faster than the standard model which can do 0-100km/h in just 3.6 seconds, and tops out at 315km/h.

Just like the original 1969 Daytona, only 501 units will be built, and Dodge will start taking orders later this year.