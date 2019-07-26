Dream job: get paid $60k per year to hunt down supercars in Dubai

While you may not identify as one, being a car spotter usually goes hand in hand with being an enthusiast, and it's quite difficult to be one without being the other.

If, like most car enthusiasts, you have a knack for spotting supercars from a mile away, this job that has just come up in the United Arab Emirates will be right up your alley.

Posted on a UK site, the UAE business is looking for a 'supercar scout' in Dubai — AKA someone that car track down abandoned luxury vehicles that have been left in the outskirts of the city.

According to the listing, North London company HushHush is willing to pay someone £30,000 (NZD$56,000) plus commission for every luxury car that is found and then sold on.

While it might sound like a bizarre job over here, abandoning supercars after defaulting on loans is quite a common occurrence in the UAE.

An array of supercars that range from McLarens to Rolls-Royces are ditched by owners who have hit financial trouble as there is no protection through bankruptcy. On top of that, defaulting on a loan is a punishable crime under Sharia law.

While most supercars are found by local Police after they are dumped on the side of the road, others use remote locations known as 'supercar graveyards' to dispose of the expensive machinery.

Alongside the supercar listing, HushHush.com claim to specialise in securing jet skis, yachts, and even islands.

If this sounds like a bit of you, take a look at the listing here.