Driver blows up car after using air freshener before lighting cigarette

By Driven • 17/12/2019
Photos / Supplied
MacGyver was famous for being able to solve problems are create quirky gadgets out of everyday items, but in no episode of the show that ran for seven years did Angus manage to blow up a hatchback with a can of air freshener and a lighter. 

That trick has been trademarked by a young UK resident who managed to blow the doors and windows off their hatchback by spraying an aerosol can before attempting to light a cigarette. 

According to the BBC, witnesses at a local bar described the explosion as an "enormous bang", and after seeing the aftermath — we aren't surprised. 

Miraculously, the driver managed to walk away from the blast that blew out every single window on the SEAT, and buckle the doors. It was also reported that nearby windows were shattered as a result. 

Local police shared a statement about the explosion on their Facebook page: "The fumes exploded and blew out his windscreen, along with some windows at nearby business premises. The owner fortunately sustained only minor injuries but this could have been worse."

"Please can members of the public be careful and follow guidelines when using air freshener cans?" they added.

This isn't the first time that we have seen an aerosol can destroy a car from the inside out. Earlier this year, a shampoo can ignited in the centre console of a Honda due to the heat, remnants of the can were found as far as 50 metres away. 

As we head into the warmer months, caution is advised when leaving aerosols and other flammable liquids inside vehicles. 

