Driver crashes rented Lamborghini, is mocked by local police afterwards

Renting a car and opting to go without any of the seemingly overpriced insurance cover is always a massive roll of the dice, but nine times out of ten, ends up working in your favour.

As with most things in life, it's that tenth time that will really sting, and in the case of one idiotic driver in possession of a rented Lamborghini, it is going to cost them dearly.

In the hours leading up to the wreck, it had been reported in the UK, that a driver of a red supercar was behaving "anti-socially" in Derby city centre.

From the pictures, it appears that the wrecked car is a Lamborghini Huracan roadster, a $300,000, mid-engined supercar that means business. The Huracan is powered by a 5.2-litre V10 engine that produces 426kW and 540Nm of torque.

As opposed to most other Lamborghini models, the Huracan can be had in rear-wheel drive, meaning that wet conditions can lead to disaster — especially when driven "anti-socially".

According to a post on the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit Twitter account, the Italian exotic was travelling along the M1, before it "lost control in the rain", and crashed.

In that same post, the Derbyshire Police mocked the driver by making light of the rental situation, saying: "Hire car - that’s the deposit well and truly lost. #DriveToArrive." Talk about adding insult to injury.

This crash comes just a few days after a Sydney driver lost control of his recently-acquired Lamborghini Diablo, and drove it off a bank.

According to local reports, the $400,000 V12-powered supercar was seen driving in a reckless manner just minutes before the incident, leaving no doubt as to where the blame lies.

Just this morning, a video emerged of a McLaren driver receiving instant karma after he decided that waiting in traffic was taking too long, and the service lane was a better option.

The dash cam video shows the 720S pulling off from the traffic jam with some serious pace before getting pulled over by an undercover police officer. Watch it here: