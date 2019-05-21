Driver flees scene after splittling an Audi Q7 in half

An Audi Q7 in Russia has ended up in almost two perfect pieces after the driver hit a pole after losing control at high speed.

Not only did the driver of the Audi make it out of the terrifying crash without any serious injuries, but they managed to flee the scene almost instantly.

While not much is known about the crash, Russian media outlets have released images of the aftermath, and a local man posted a video of the scene on Facebook.

According to local media outlets, by the time bystanders got to the crash scene, the driver had already fled, as to hide their identity.

You'd expect to see this sort of aftermath in a supercar crash, where the rear end is designed to break off from the front section, in order to protect the driver. The tank-like Audi Q7 has an extremely high safety rating and certainly isn't designed to do this.

The impact was so great that it ejected one of the seats from the middle row onto the road. Interestingly, the headliner stuck with the front section of the SUV, while the majority of the roof ripped off with the rear end.

This crash does seem reminiscent to the Subaru Impreza that managed to lose its engine when it crashed in a residential area similar to this one.

As the driver managed to flee before authorities arrived, local police are currently investigating the situation. How the driver lost control and how fast they were really going will be the main points of interest here.