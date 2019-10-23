Driver miraculously survives after SUV is impaled by load of logs

An American driver is lucky to have escaped with his life after being involved in an accident that looks strangely reminiscent of a scene from Final Destination.

Upon seeing the images of the accident's aftermath you'd be excused for guessing that the driver died after a load of logs impaled his SUV, but by an incredible stroke of luck, he avoided it.

According to a local report, the driver reached down into the foot well to pick up his cup of coffee seconds before the SUV rear-ended the truck. The force of the collision was enough to send the logs all the way through the SUV, from the windscreen to the rear window.

When fire fighters arrived on the scene, chainsaws were used to cut around 40 logs to free the driver in the process that took around 15 minutes.

Whitfield County Fire Chief Edward O'Brien explained how the driver survived in an interview with CNN. Because his body wasn't in an upright position, his head ended up in a small gap between the logs.

While his head avoided damage, the driver was rushed to hospital as soon as he was rescued to undergo a procedure that lasted several hours. Despite the Facebook post stating that he got away with a few minor injuries, a family member told a different story.

"The impact of the log ripped out chunks of nerves and tendons. They put a plate in to hold everything together. His arm has to be pinned down for at least a week."

Even with these injuries, we're sure that this driver will be counting his blessing and being feeling extraordinarily lucky that he made it out with his life.