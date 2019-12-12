Driver totals, then abandons friend's $300K Lamborghini Huracan

Lending a car to anyone can be a stressful experience, but usually, when one of your friends is the borrower, you'd hope that they would take care of your pride and joy, and not flip it off a road.

Unfortunately for one Calfironian Lamborghini owner, that very nightmare became a reality when their $300,000 Huracan was rolled off the Angeles Crest Highway, before coming to rest on its roof.

Upon arriving on the scene of the incident, local police reported that the Lamborghini was sitting in an area scattered with debris and drops of blood, but the driver was nowhere to be found.

Considering that the road curves through the San Gabriel mountains, it's not the best placed in the world to roll a car, let alone attempt to flee the scene before anyone discovers the wreck.

After police determined that the owner of the Lamborghini wasn't driving at the time, a search was put out to all local hospitals, but none of them had treated any crash victims that night.

Considering the nature of the road, it's no surprise to see someone pushing a Lamborghini through it, but you'd hope that they could handle the 427kW that the 5.2-litre V10 sends to all four wheels.

Police are still on the hunt for the driver of this crashed exotic, and are asking members of the public t come forward if they have any information about the crashed exotic.