Dumped: argument leads to man covering partner's car in dirt

Public arguments between couples can be extremely awkward for anyone in the surrounding area, but it doesn't have to be taken out on a poor Cadillac.

A man in the States has done just that after his partner turned up to his worksite in an unknown car, which led to an argument between the two about the origins of the 2010 Cadillac CTS.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, Hunter Mills wanted to talk to his partner, so she turned up to the excavation site to convene. A heated argument between the two ensued and Mills stormed off to his digger.

Before Mills' partner was able to move the car, or even close the driver's window, the contents of the digger's bucket had been unloaded on top of the car.

This resulted in the poor Cadillac being covered in several inches of dirt that compressed the suspension of the CTS under the dirt's weight.

As well as the exterior, pictures released by the office show that the driver's seat was completely soiled and it's going to take a little more than a vacuum cleaner to get rid of it all.

Mills has been taken into custody, and is now facing charged of felony criminal mischief according to the Sheriff's post.