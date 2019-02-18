Home / News / Dunedin boy steals parents' VW Golf GTI, promptly crashes

Dunedin boy steals parents' VW Golf GTI, promptly crashes

By Otago Daily Times • 18/02/2019
Search Driven for vehicles for sale

Dunedin police say it was "absolutely amazing" no one was injured when an 11-year-old boy crashed and rolled a car he had stolen yesterday morning, before fleeing the scene.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said the boy was tracked by dogs after fleeing the scene where he rolled the Volkswagen Golf hatchback in Kenmure Rd, about 9.40pm on Sunday.

The dogs were unable to find him but he later turned up at a grandparent's house.

The boy was speeding and had "obviously no skills whatsoever" when it came to driving, Dinnissen said.

"No injuries, which was absolutely amazing.''

He crashed the car into three parked vehicles, causing damage, before running off down the hill.

The boy was referred to Youth Aid.

- Otago Daily Times

By Otago Daily Times • 18/02/2019

Tags


For Sale on Driven

More like this
2003 BMW 318i 2003 BMW 318i
2003 BMW 318i

$4,000

2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse

$38,650

2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse

$38,250

2013 Nissan Note 2013 Nissan Note
2013 Nissan Note

$10,450

We Recommend